Jackie Buntan says fighters will “eventually break down” if they don’t step away and give time off for themselves

Jackie Buntan knows the importance of stepping away from competition, even just for a little bit.

The Filipino-American star was on the precipice of a world title shot when she did the unexpected and pulled out of her fight against Smilla Sundell at ONE Fight Night 14.

Mere weeks before her rematch against Sundell, Buntan stepped away from her shot for the ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world title due to family and personal reasons.

Buntan remained quiet on the reasons that made her pull out of the match, but she did shed some light as to why athletes need to give some time for themselves.

In an interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Jackie Buntan explained why athletes need to take some time off just to recharge not only physically, but also mentally and emotionally.

She said:

“Yeah, because you’ll eventually break down.”

Buntan had a shot at the inaugural ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world title in April 2022 but lost via unanimous decision against Smilla Sundell at ONE 156 in Singapore.

After the stinging defeat, Buntan scored a dominant unanimous decision win over Amber Kitchen at ONE on Prime Video 5 in Manila and then a glorious first-round finish of Diandra Martin at ONE Fight Night 10 in Denver.

Jackie Buntan determined to take another crack at Smilla Sundell

Make no mistake, there’s no opponent Jackie Buntan wants more than her old tormentor.

Buntan is 5-1 in her ONE Championship career, and the only loss of that run was against Sundell in 2022.

The Boxing Works star already teased her impending return to action, and she said in the same interview that she never let her sights off Sundell.

“I want to get back and win that title - that’s obviously the goal. I’m in no rush to get it. I think I want to get it when the time comes to me, but I know I’m putting in the work to get my way to that spot again.”