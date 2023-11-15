Jackie Buntan says Muay Thai in MMA gloves is all about having ‘good defense’: “Those little gloves get through any angle”

Jackie Buntan loves testing her knockout power in ONE Championship’s four-ounce gloves. However, while she believes the lighter mitts allow for more fierce action on the global stage, it could also backfire at times.

As such, the Filipino-American fighter says competing in Muay Thai with four-once gloves could be more of a blessing in disguise, as it leaves one open to the possibility of being knocked out.

During an interview with Alex Wendling, Jackie Buntan spoke about her love for the promotion’s idea of Muay Thai fights in four-ounce gloves and why it only makes her work harder during her camp, particularly in the defensive aspect of her game.

The 26-year-old Boxing Works student said:

“I wouldn't say striking. Yes, it makes a difference, but it's more so defense for me because those little gloves get through any angle. So, you have to make sure your defense is tight. I feel like I have a good defense.”

Watch the interview here:

While she has comfortably risen through the ranks with five victories over the years, the California-based athlete had a firsthand experience the true venom of the lighter gloves when she faced heavy hitter and divisional queen Smilla Sundell at ONE 156 in April last year.

For large parts of the five-round war, the teenage sensation from Sweden caught Jackie Buntan with boxing combinations and kicks on her way to being crowned the strawweight Muay Thai queen.

As of now, there’s no news of when the Boxing Works affiliate will return to compete under the ONE banner. But if she has it her way, Buntan would be keen to have another go at the Swede, who defended her crown against Allycia Hellen Rodrigues this past September.

