Jackie Buntan says her style may be better suited for kickboxing: “I would definitely love to try”

Filipino-American Muay Thai fighter Jackie Buntan is one of the most dangerous women to ever don the four-ounce gloves for ONE Championship. A former ONE world title challenger, Buntan is one of the most talented female fighters at the ‘art of eight limbs’.

However, the 25-year-old from California’s Bay Area says she sees herself one day switching sports and trying her luck with kickboxing.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Buntan talked about her particular fighting style being more suited for kickboxing than Muay Thai:

“I know some people view my style as kickboxing style, more so than Muay Thai. I could see a lot of hands, a lot of kicks only – you know, the strengths of mine. But it’s also the weapons that I choose to put out in these fights because there are certain weapons, certain tools that I know I don’t even wanna try to use against certain people.”

Buntan’s boxing, in particular, has been a problem for every opponent she has faced inside the circle. The Boxing Works product believes it will be the ticket to victory in her next outing.

Jackie Buntan is set to face Australian firecracker Diandra Martin at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video. The sold-out event broadcasts live from the 1stBank Center in Colorado on Friday, May 5, and will stream for free to fans in the United States and Canada with an active Amazon Prime subscription.

After fighting Martin next month, Buntan may put on the kickboxing gloves, and she is confident of doing well:

“You always wanna work smarter, not harder. So I think my style, my power, my athleticism would actually match up really well in kickboxing. I would definitely love to try my hand at it.”

Poll : 0 votes