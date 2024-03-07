Jackie Buntan says Superlek-Takeru ONE 165 hype well-earned: “It was a crazy fight”

Filipino-American striker Jackie Buntan had a grand time watching the marquee showdown between Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Takeru Segawa at ONE 165 in January. She described it as a crazy fight that lived up to its high-profile billing.

Superlek successfully defended ONE flyweight kickboxing world title over Japanese legend Takeru at the Japan-held event by way of unanimous decision.

It was intense action right from the get-go, with the protagonists making raids and counter-raids throughout, leaving fans on the edge of their seats and wanting for more after.

One of those who was left yearning for more was Jackie Buntan, who was all praise for Superlek and Takeru, crediting them with providing a great show for fans to bask in.

She shared her thoughts on the headlining contest at ONE 165 in an interview with Sportskeeda MMA, saying:

“It was a crazy fight. It was an entertaining fight, for sure. You know, when you put two of the world’s best against each other, I think that’s the outcome, regardless of whether you win or lose, you're going to leave everybody entertained and inspired and wanting to see more.”

Watch the interview below:

An entertaining fight is what Jackie Buntan also wants to have as she returns to action on March 8 at ONE Fight Night 20 on Prime Video, which will go down at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

There, she will clash against Italy's Martine Michieletto in a catchweight (130 pounds) Muay Thai showdown. It will be her first taste of ONE competition since she defeated Australian Diandra Martin by TKO last May in the United States.

ONE Fight Night 20 will air live in U.S. primetime, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America. It is also available on watch.onefc.com.

Jackie Buntan out to make it a winning return at ONE Fight Night 20

Jackie Buntan is out to make it a winning return for her in ONE Championship competition later this week at a marquee event celebrating International Women’s Day.

The 26-year-old Body Works standout will take on Martine Michieletto of Italy in a catchweight Muay Thai clash in the all-female card at ONE Fight Night 20 on Prime Video on March 8 in Bangkok, Thailand.

Buntan wants to make it back-to-back wins, in follow-up to the TKO victory she had back in May last year in ONE’s first-ever live on-ground event in the United States.

She was initially scheduled to return last September and vie for the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title against reigning champion Smilla Sundell. But for personal reasons, she had to withdraw in the lead-up.

At ONE Fight Night 20, Buntan is up against an accomplished fighter in Michieletto, 31, who won in her ONE debut last June over Amber Kitchen of the United Kingdom via unanimous decision.