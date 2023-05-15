Jackie Buntan sees herself as top contender for Muay Thai and kickboxing gold in ONE

Jackie Buntan believes she has done enough to earn another world title shot inside the ONE circle.

The Filipina-American dynamo returned for her sixth promotional appearance at ONE Fight Night 10 on Friday, May 5, against arguably her toughest assignment to date – Australian powerhouse Diandra Martin.

All the talk about this being a litmus test for the Boxing Works representative seemed a bit adrift, though.

The 25-year-old wowed the audience inside the sold-out 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado, with an all-out attacking style, needing only 154 seconds to close out her match against the Canberra striker.

A fierce left hook to the body rattled Martin, and another thunderous right to the head ended proceedings inside the opening round.

But with the victory now a thing in the past, Jackie Buntan has shifted her focus onto her main goal in ONE Championship – a chance to claim the ONE strawweight Muay Thai or inaugural strawweight kickboxing crown.

In an exclusive interview with ONE, the stand-up specialist shared:

“Obviously, I did the Muay Thai fight last year. It didn’t go my way. That’s still on the horizon. But right now, I truly believe I’m the number one contender for both.”

Buntan’s latest win was her second consecutive finish and first KO on the global stage of ONE. It followed an upsetting unanimous decision loss to Swedish firecracker Smilla Sundell in their world title bout at ONE 156.

While it remains to be seen who Jackie Buntan squares off against next, the Filipina-American has clearly made her intentions known to the team of matchmakers at the Singapore-based outfit.

