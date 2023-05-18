Jackie Buntan shares her fierce Numéro photoshoot

ONE strawweight Muay Thai standout Jackie Buntan is more than just a talented and ferocious fighter in the ring. She also has some modeling chops to boot. In a recent series of Instagram posts uploaded by the Filipino-American striker, we witnessed her artsy side when she graced the cover of Dutch lifestyle publication Numéro.

If you didn't know that the gorgeous woman gracing the cover is an athlete who can knock you out, you'd think she's a seasoned model. Jackie Buntan's ability to project strong feminine energy with just a piercing stare is a sight to behold. It's like she channels her inner warrior spirit and translates it majestically in front of the camera.

Jackie Buntan posted a behind-the-scenes video of the shoot:

"FURY 🩸🗡️🖤"

Here are some fan comments on Buntan's video:

UFC fighter Angela Hill saw Buntan's potential to be the next femme fatale:

"You in the next kill bill?!"

@itsmanying seconded it:

"Quentin Tarantino’s next muse 🔥"

@artemkam had a more mainstream take on it:

"What an awesome shoot ! Someone needs to make a superhero series based on you 😂"

@emmaedwards.mov suggested a different action film franchise:

"Jackie B, the new John Wick 🔥"

You can watch her Muay Thai greatness on full display at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video.

The Filipino-American striking specialist utterly dismantled Australia's Diandra Martin in one round. It was one of the best performances in ONE Championship's first-ever on-ground US live show.

Jackie Buntan easily neutralized Martin's reach advantage and peppered her with nifty combinations inside. Halfway through the first round, 25-year-old dynamo unleashed a gorgeous two-punch combination that ended in a crushing overhand right that knocked Martin down and out:

The victory gave Jackie Buntan her second straight win inside the Circle, improving her record in the organization to an impressive 5-1. In her post-fight interview, the young Muay Thai star announced her desire to rematch ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world champion Smilla Sundell for the belt or compete for her division's vacant kickboxing world title.

The historic ONE Fight Night 10 event replay can be viewed for free via Prime Video in North America.

