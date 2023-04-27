Jackie Buntan wants to show more of her skills in ONE Championship

At just 25 years old, Jackie Buntan has been developing right in front of ONE Championship fans’ eyes.

Since signing with the promotion in 2021, the Filipino-American has established herself as one of the top female strikers on the roster, an aspect of ONE that is still growing.

It wasn’t long ago that some venues wouldn’t even host female striking contests, but now they are a regular fixture of the promotion's events, with the likes of Buntan, Janet Todd, Allycia Hellen Rodrigues, Smilla Sundell and Stamp Fairtex all putting their sport on the map.

Buntan started life in ONE Championship with a run of three consecutive wins that really announced her arrival, setting her up for a clash with Sundell for the inaugural women's strawweight Muay Thai world championship.

After tasting defeat for the first time inside the circle, Buntan rebounded last time out with a win over Amber Kitchen at ONE on Prime Video 5 in December last year.

At ONE Fight Night 10 on May 5 at the sold-out 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado, Buntan will face off against Aussie striker Diandra Martin, who also defeated Kitchen in her last appearance inside the Circle after dropping a decision to Sundell.

Whilst getting her hand raised at the end of the fight is the most important thing, Jackie Buntan is keen to show how much she is improving by showcasing more of her overall game in Colorado. She told ONE Championship:

“Improving is showing more of my arsenal. In ONE Championship, I’m known for the power and speed of my hands. But I’d really love to show more of my arsenal.”

Buntan will face Diandra Martin at ONE Fight Night 10 on May 5. The entire event will air live and for free via Prime Video for North American viewers.

