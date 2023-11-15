Jackie Buntan not worried about ‘missed’ title opportunity vs. Smilla Sundell: “I’ve put in a lot of work to get to where I’m at”

Jackie Buntan is confident that the opportunity to once again challenge ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Smilla Sundell will come back around.

Originally scheduled to square off with Sundell in a highly anticipated rematch at ONE Fight Night 14, Buntan was forced to withdraw from the bout for personal reasons, leaving the Swedish teen phenom without an opponent.

Fortunately, reigning ONE atomweight Muay Thai titleholder Allycia Hellen Rodrigues stepped up, giving fans an entertaining champion vs. champion clash inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium on September 29.

In the end, Smilla Sundell retained her title via knockout in the waning seconds of the third round.

Speaking with Alex Wendling in a recent interview, Jackie Buntan believes that she has done the work necessary to once again face Sundell and is not stressing out over the missed opportunity.

“When I'm ready to return I would love to, I think I've put in a lot of work to get to where I'm at right now, and to be worthy of that title shot,” Buntan said. “So I'm not worried that that opportunity slipped through my fingers.”

Buntan previously met Sundell at ONE 156 last year with ‘The Hurricane’ coming out on top by way of a unanimous decision. Since then, the Boxing Works product has scored back-to-back wins over Amber Kitchen and Aussie standout Diandra Martin.

Do you want to see ONE Championship reschedule Jackie Buntan’s rematch with Smilla Sundell, or does the American Muay Thai sensation need to go back and re-establish herself as the top contender in the atomweight division?

If you missed any of the action or want to relive an epic night in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 14 replay can be watched anytime on demand via Amazon Prime Video in North America.