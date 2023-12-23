Jake Paul's boxing event faces criminal investigation, Chael Sonnen drops UFC 300 'super fight' hint, Israel Adesanya returning soon: MMA News Roundup

Find out everything you need to know about the biggest UFC updates and other stories with Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup.

In today's issue, we will discuss Jake Paul's boxing event facing an investigation as well as Chael Sonnen's latest comments regarding UFC 300. Also, Israel Adesanya drops a hint regarding a return to fighting.

#1. Jake Paul's boxing event faces investigation after unusual betting activity

Jake Paul's boxing event that took place on December 15 is currently under criminal investigation after suspicious betting activity was detected, suggesting possible match-fixing.

'The Problem Child' recently claimed his eighth professional victory when he stopped Andre August with a stunning uppercut in the first round of their bout last week. While the event went largely under the radar due to his relatively unknown opponent, it has now gained significant attention after reports that it was being investigated.

In a report by The Sports Daily, the undercard bout between Yoenis Tellez and Livan Navarro triggered an investigation due to a suspicious influx of bets on the fight. Tellez won the bout in round 10 after connecting with a left hook that knocked Navarro unconscious and through the ropes.

Whilst nothing has yet been confirmed, it's believed one of the cornermen involved with the fight had placed a six-figure sum on the outcome.

#2. Chael Sonnen hints at potential UFC 300 'super fight'

Chael Sonnen believes the upcoming UFC 300 event on April 13, 2024, could be set to feature a super fight between two reigning champions.

Discussing the upcoming card on his YouTube channel, Sonnen noted recent comments by Dana White, who alluded to the fact a 'super fight' was definitely on the cards in 2024. Whilst no names were mentioned specifically, 'The American Gangster' believes it could involve welterweight champion Leon Edwards and lightweight champion Islam Makhachev.

Sonnen said:

"There is still one guy that's called out Leon. And we didn't give it a lot of attention because we didn't think it was possible ... Do you know who that guy is? Are you thinking? That guy is named Islam Makhachev. That's the other guy."

Catch Chael Sonnen's comments here (6:00):

#3. Israel Adesanya drops hint on potential UFC return

Israel Adesanya has suggested his return to the octagon could be much sooner than expected.

'The Last Stylebender' hasn't fought since losing the middleweight title to Sean Strickland at UFC 293 in one of the year's biggest upsets. Adesanya then stated he would be taking a hiatus from the sport until 2027, following a period of being one of the most active fighters on the roster for a number of years.

In a recent interview with boxer Derek Chisora for IFL TV, Adesanya has now gone back on his initial statement and suggested he will definitely be back before 2027. He said:

"I had four fights in fourteen months as a champion in the UFC. That's unheard of. I was the most active champion, not fighter, champion in the league. So, life has forced me to take some time off, and I will, but you will see me soon. I said 2027, and the retards out there actually thought I meant that. You'll see."

Catch Adesanya's comments here:

