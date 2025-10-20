Jake Peacock has a message for Japanese fans watching him fight for the first time: “You'll be hooked”

Jake Peacock of Canada and England guarantees must-see TV each time he fights.

Ad

'The One' will take his talents to Tokyo’s Ariake Arena next at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri.

On November 16, the 32-year-old striker will lock horns with dangerous Thai veteran Suakim Sor Jor Tongprajin in a bantamweight Muay Thai contest.

For the Dunamis Muay Thai representative, being part of the biggest combat sports event of the year fills him with pride. That said, he plans to steal the show with a breathtaking performance for the Japanese fans.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

The limb-different fighter shared in a recent South China Morning Post (SCMP) interview:

"If you haven't seen one, you'll be hooked. And if you have seen one, I know you're hooked. I appreciate the support. I appreciate the love big time. I do fight for you guys."

After his emphatic promotional debut win over Kohei Shinjo, Peacock put the division on notice in his next outing. The British-born Canadian dismantled Japanese veteran Shinji Suzuki via a spectacular third-round TKO at ONE 171 last February.

Ad

The Road to ONE Canada winner looks to continue his ascent through the stacked bantamweight Muay Thai division. A win over Suakim puts him closer to a top-5 opponent next.

Watch the full interview:

Ad

Jake Peacock says he won't crumble under the bright lights

Jake Peacock will be surrounded by some of the best fighters in the promotion at ONE 173.

While he may not have the same star power yet, 'The One' promises to put on a show and leave a lasting impression. He told SCMP:

"I don't leave these things to chance. Fight week for me and the fight itself—I was born for it. I'm an entertainer. I was born to entertain, I was born to put on global performances and leave a legacy. Nothing will be left to chance. No stone will be left unturned. I'll be coming to absolutely mark my name in the sport.”

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda and ONE Championship for the latest on ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ted Razon Ted has been a sports writer for multiple online platforms since 2016. He specializes in MMA and basketball. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.