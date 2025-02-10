Former UFC light-heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill couldn't get any break from fans. MMA internet can be as brutal as a shin kick to the dome and 'Sweet Dreams' felt the brunt of it when he made a real-time analysis of Sean Strickland's performance at UFC 312 last weekend.

Strickland, who lost his bid for the UFC middleweight title against Dricus du Plessis in a lopsided performance, drew massive criticism from fans. Despite proudly saying in the pre-fight presser that he would "die" for the fans in the fight, Strickland was seen to be timid and failed to pull the trigger.

However, to Hill, 'Tarzan' was mere cooking. The former 205-pound champion posted:

"Strickland is building for a late finish!!!!"

Fans aren't appreciating this, with @CTE_Production replying:

"Those knockouts did a number on you"

@uncleChop420 doubled down with:

"You’re still delusional from the Alex ko"

Check out more comments below:

More comments on the post. [Screenshots courtesy: @JamahalH on X]

Strickland did not get to "build up" a late finish as he was utterly dominated by du Plessis from start to finish in the main event of UFC 312.

Jamahal Hill does a double take on his tweet after Sean Strickland breaks his nose during fight

Despite thinking that 'Tarzan' was merely mounting a comeback midway into his fight at UFC 312, Jamahal Hill made a quick turnaround as his favored fighter suffered a nasty injury in the fourth round. After arguably losing rounds one to three, Sean Strickland received a nasty right hand from the champion Dricus du Plessis that broke his nose.

The impact was so strong that Strickland's nose was seen to have gone sideways, gushing blood like a faucet. The former champion immediately retreated as the reigning champ went in with a storm of punches.

Hill replied to his initial post with:

"And then his nose gets snapped smh"

If Strickland had any hope of getting a finish before then, it rapidly dissipated after as he was left to defend himself for the remainder of the round. Sitting on his stool in between Rounds 4 and 5, 'Tarzan' could be heard telling his cornermen that he "reset" his nose back. Round 5 was arguably his best round as he showed more activity, desperate to get a finish after losing the first four rounds.

In the end, Du Plessis' activity and effective striking got him the unanimous decision win, defending his belt for the second straight time.

