“Janet is difficult to approach” – Phetjeeja predicts outcome of her high-stakes bout with Janet Todd

Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom would love to bless the worldwide audience with another finish at ONE Fight Night 20, but she doesn’t see that occurring against Janet Todd.

The interim title holder aims to unify the ONE atomweight kickboxing world title when she faces the longtime queen this Friday, March 8, inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

She cites Todd’s brilliant work on the defensive end of things, including her distance management, as two factors that could prevent her from adding to her gallery of highlight-reel wins in ONE Championship.

Phetjeeja told ONE Championship:

“I think this fight will go the distance. But it depends on what will happen in the ring. Janet is difficult to approach. She always throws her lead punches to prevent her opponent from getting close.”

As wise as Todd may be on both ends of the fight, ‘The Queen’s’ all-out attacking strategies seemed to have worked against the most elite of oppositions in the past. It would be far from an easy war when she steps inside the Mecca of Muay Thai to take on the 38-year-old veteran.

Still, a win is there for the taking if she can administer the right plan to foil the American’s dreams of retiring as the ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion.

Phetjeeja’s perfect run in ONE Championship

Phetjeeja heads into her first headliner contest in American primetime in the form of her life. The Team Mehdi Zatout star has practically stormed past all her opponents to build an esteemed 5-0 slate under the ONE banner.

In her promotional bow, the 22-year-old needed only two rounds to finish Albanian-Greek striker Fani Peloumpi. In the fights that followed, she secured back-to-back first-round finishes against Ines Pilutti and Lara Fernandez.

She continued her winning momentum with a third-round TKO against Celest Hansen at ONE Fight Night 15 in October last year to book a shot at the interim crown against Anissa Meksen at ONE Friday Fights 46 in December.

It was another flawless performance from Phetjeeja that evening, as she took home a unanimous decision against the multi-time world champion to secure a unification clash with Todd.

ONE Fight Night 20 will be available live and for free for North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription in U.S. primetime this Friday, March 8.