Janet Todd expects ‘back and forth’ five-round scrap with Phetjeeja at ONE Fight Night 20

Janet Todd believes that ONE Championship fans are in for a treat when she makes her return in the main event of ONE Fight Night 20 this weekend.

On March 8, ‘JT’ will look to defend her ONE atomweight kickboxing world championship for the very first time at the world-renowned Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

With the card celebrating International Women’s Day 2024, she will take on a surging contender that a lot of people have been excited about for some time.

Interim champion Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom established herself as a force to be reckoned with during her run of wins on the ONE Friday Fights series but now is her opportunity to claim the top spot.

In a recent interview with Combat Press, Janet Todd gave her expectations for the fight and how she sees this one playing out:

“It's going to be a tough and interesting fight. Without giving too much away from my game plan, I plan to capitalize on things that she might expose in her boxing. And yeah I definitely see it as a good back and forth fight with my hands raised at the end.”

Watch the full interview below:

Janet Todd has to stick to the gameplan

Given the vast gap in experience and years of competition between the two women, it’s no surprise to hear Janet Todd talk about seeing openings and looking to exploit them on fight night.

The sheer force and momentum behind Phetjeeja is one thing but in her last fight against Anissa Meksen, she showed that she can get the job done in a technical match-up.

For Todd, any way that she can use her high-level experience to create a divide between her and ‘The Queen’ will be crucial to getting her hand raised.

Defending her title against an opponent that’s on a win streak will be no easy task but it also can’t be forgotten just how effective Todd has been under the ONE Championship banner.

ONE Fight Night 20 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription.