Japanese kickboxing legend Takeru in awe of Marat Grigorian’s "incredible" display of power against Sitthichai in Tokyo

Japanese kickboxing icon Takeru Segawa knows power when he sees it.

The only three-division K-1 Kickboxing world champion had a close look at the terrifying power Marat Grigorian packs when they shared the ONE 165 card.

Grigorian faced eternal rival Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong in a catchweight (156.5 pounds) kickboxing match at Ariake Arena this past January, and Takeru was in full awe of what transpired during the fight.

After he dominated Sitthichai in the first two rounds, Grigorian folded the Thai superstar with a nasty uppercut to the midsection for the huge knockout win.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Takeru said Grigorian packed immeasurable power in his hands and that kind of strength would be enough to send anyone to the shadow realm.

"His pressure and power in his strikes were incredible," said Takeru, who closed the event against ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9.

Before his ONE 165 showdown with Sitthichai, Grigorian was 1-4 in the head-to-head series.

Grigorian, however, is the only one in the matchup who scored a knockout, and his finish of Sitthichai visibly ended the rivalry on that fateful Tokyo evening.

Takeru says Superbon vs. Marat Grigorian boils down to technique and power

Takeru may be one of the most influential fighters in kickboxing history, but he remains a huge fan of the sport and someone who would go out of his way to dissect the biggest fights.

He talked about the world title fight between Marat Grigorian and Superbon in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 58 this Friday at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Grigorian and Superbon will have their second meeting in ONE Championship, and this time it's for the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title.

Takeru, in the same interview with ONE Championship, said the matchup between Superbon and Grigorian is an example of the classic battle between technique and power.

"Either Superbon will dominate with technique, or Grigorian will land a big punch for the knockout, I think."

