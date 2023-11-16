Japanese megastar Takeru “can’t wait” to make his mark at ONE Championship

Kickboxing icon Takeru Segawa is ready to put his stamp on ONE Championship.

The Japanese megastar is deep into his training camp in the United States preparing for his impending promotional debut on the global stage.

Takeru has taken into California’s Boxing Works gym, the same facility where ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion Janet Todd and Jackie Buntan train.

In a short social media post, Takeru expressed his desire to step inside the circle.

Expand Tweet

Takeru wrote on X, formerly called Twitter:

“I can’t wait for the fight. @ONEChampionship.”

Takeru is arguably one of the greatest strikers of his generation and his exploits at K-1 Kickboxing more than proves his stature in the sport.

The 32-year-old is the promotion’s only three-division world champion, having won the K-1 super bantamweight, featherweight, and super featherweight world championships.

After his indomitable rule in Japan’s premier kickboxing organization, Takeru signed an exclusive multi-fight deal with ONE Championship earlier this year.

The promotion is yet to officially announce who Takeru will face in his debut which has led to fans coming up with dream matches for the former K-1 triple-champ.

The loudest response from fans has always been ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon. Takeru and Rodtang both expressed a desire to take each other on and this is likely the fight that could welcome the Japanese icon to ONE Championship.

Apart from Rodtang, there are a handful of fighters Takeru can face when he eventually steps inside the circle.

He could take on ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 or ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty.