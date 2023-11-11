Japanese star Ayaka Miura eager to fight in homeland, but would fight anywhere else ONE has a card in: “I’d love to fight again”

Ayaka Miura hopes to fight at ONE Championship’s rumored event in Japan.

Earlier this year, ONE signed Japanese kickboxing superstar Takeru Segawa. Since then, CEO and Chairman Chatri Sityodtong has teased Takeru’s promotional debut potentially being in Japan next year.

As a result, several Japanese fighters, including Ayaka Miura, have voiced their interest in wanting to be on the rumored fight card.

During an interview with the South China Morning Post, Miura had this to say about where she wants to fight in the future:

“I’d love to fight on a ONE Championship card in Japan. But even if it’s anywhere else, I’d love to fight again.”

Ayaka Miura made her ONE Championship debut in February 2019, starting her promotional tenure with three consecutive wins, all by submission. Following her phenomenal start, Miura lost three of her next four fights against top-tier opponents.

On November 3, ‘Zombie’ returned to action with added motivation to end a two-fight win streak. The Japanese submission artist was matched up against Meng Bo, who held a promotional record of 5-2, at ONE Fight Night 16, which took place in Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Miura quickly took Meng to the ground and began searching for a submission. Slightly after two minutes of action, ‘Zombie’ locked up a scarf hold arm lock to emerge victorious with another first-round submission.

It’s unclear what’s next for Ayaka Miura, but she’s proven to still be a legitimate contender in the ONE women’s strawweight MMA division.

The replay of ONE Fight Night 16 featuring Miura’s impressive first-round submission win can be seen for free by North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.