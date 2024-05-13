It seems Takeru Segawa is getting closer to peak form once again.

The Japanese superstar had a bittersweet ONE Championship debut this January after he featured in an absolute banger against ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9.

Although he lost in his promotional debut, Takeru put on an inspiring performance in front of his hometown crowd at the Ariake Arena.

Takeru certainly captured the hearts of the viewing audience, but he also paid the disastrous price of suffering a nasty knee injury in his fight against Superlek.

Nevertheless, Takeru looks to be in fine form and believes he's set to return to action sooner rather than later.

He took to Instagram and wrote:

"I'm happy that I can finally move my knees in various ways 🔥 There's still a little time left until it's fully healed"

The three-division K-1 Kickboxing world champion continues to train at his home stable of Team Vasileus but consciously focuses more on his boxing to limit the damage to his legs.

Takeru had a raucous Tokyo crowd behind him in his ONE Championship debut, but Superlek planned to play spoiler on 'The Natural Born Crusher's' first fight under the promotion.

'The Kicking Machine' battered Takeru's lead leg with low kicks, severely limiting the Japanese icon's movement.

Despite the damage, Takeru pressed on at the ONE 165 main event and nearly folded Superlek with a flurry of punches in the third round.

Superlek, however, did the most damage in the five-round fight and left Tokyo with the ONE flyweight kickboxing world title firmly in his possession.

Masaaki Noiri's arrival at ONE Championship reignites Takeru's fire

Japan has always been the home of some of the world's best martial artists, and Masaaki Noiri is one of them

The two-division K-1 Kickboxing world champion signed with ONE Championship this past April, and his arrival has Takeru fired up.

Commenting on Masaaki's arrival to ONE Championship, Takeru took to Instagram and wrote:

"Masaaki's contract gives him another reason to continue fighting. Thank you for the great inspiration and motivation. Let's reach the top of the world together."

Noiri makes his ONE Championship debut against multi-time Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong at ONE 167 on June 7 at Impact Arena.

ONE 167 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.