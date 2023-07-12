Jarred Brooks bedazzled by Anatoly Malykhin’s fights: “This guy is a f*****g animal”

It’s hard not to be impressed by reigning ONE light heavyweight and heavyweight world champion ‘Sladkiy’ Anatoly Malykhin and his otherworldly skills. In fact, you can count reigning ONE strawweight world champion ‘The Monkey God’ Jarred Brooks among the very many fans the Russian has made over the past couple of years.

Brooks had nothing but kind words and praise for the Russian mauler in a recent interview.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post, Brooks talked about just how impressed he has been with ‘Sladkiy’:

‘The Monkey God’ said:

“You know I feel Anatoly too. Right? That’s why I post him a lot on my Instagram Story. I’m just like ‘dude this guy is a fucking animal.’”

Malykhin is so good that Brooks doesn’t even want to entertain the idea of potentially fighting him if they were the same size.

The Warsaw, Indiana native added:

“That guy is very hard to beat. If I was a heavyweight I’d be like ‘oh shit’ or even a light heavyweight, he’d beat. Right?”

Thankfully, Brooks is several weight classes below Malykhin, so he doesn’t need to worry about ever crossing paths with him in the Circle.

That being said, ‘The Monkey God’ is one of the most dominant strawweights in the game right now, and is unbeaten in ONE Championship with no clear rival. He’s taken out the majority of the top five in his division with relative ease, and was only really met with any resistance when he took the belt from former king Joshua Pacio late last year.

Brooks is now looking at booking massive showdowns with ONE flyweight world champion Demetrious Johnson, and ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci.

