Jarred Brooks boldly claims he is ‘unbeatable’: “I’m gonna beat everybody in ONE Championship”

Since stepping foot in ONE Championship for the first time, Jarred Brooks has talked a very big game and backed it up with his performances inside the circle.

Announcing his arrival in the strawweight division back in November, 2021, ‘The Monkey God’ made his intentions clear – to go on and rule the weight division.

Brooks did exactly everything that he said he was going to do, taking out the top contenders on his way to becoming the world champion.

Defeating Lito Adiwang, Hiroba Minowa, and Bokang Masunyane, in his first three fights under the ONE Championship banner, Brooks solidified his status as the number one contender in the division.

Capping it all off with his title winning performance against the champion Joshua Pacio at ONE 164 at the end of last year, the 30-year old finds himself at the top of the division as the reigning ONE strawweight world champion.

Following his dominant run in the division, Brooks is now looking around for his next challenge, incredibly confident that whatever or whoever it is, the world championship isn’t moved from around his waist.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Jarred Brooks took the opportunity to remind everyone who the champ is and what he stands for:

“I’m gonna come out and I’m gonna beat everybody in ONE Championship that they put in front of me. I’m unbeatable.”

Watch the full interview below:

Brooks’ next challenge is yet to be announced but he has been quick to remind everyone of his first fight with Joshua Pacio played out and that a rematch with the former champion would be even more dominant than the last time.

