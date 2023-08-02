Jarred Brooks breaks down his ‘scientific’ way of writing diss tracks and rap lyrics 

Jarred Brooks has already proved himself to be one of the best strawweight fighters in the world of mixed martial arts. Next, ‘The Monkey God’ hopes to find success as an aspiring lyricist.

On Friday night, Brooks will step inside Thailand’s legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium for a world title showdown with defending ONE flyweight submission grappling champion Mikey Musumeci. If ‘The Monkey God’ manages to leave The Land of Smiles with his hand raised, he will make history as the first fighter to hold MMA and grappling world titles under the ONE banner simultaneously.

When he’s not busy taking names and kicking a** inside the circle, Jarred Brooks and putting his mind to work writing lyrics as an avid fan of hip hop. Speaking with ONE Championship, Brooks broke down his process for writing lyrics, coming up with clever patterns and multiple meanings:

“It's about rhyme schemes and stuff like that. It's more scientific for me if anything. I really like to find rhyme patterns, and then mix them up in different portions of the song. So all rhyme this pattern, then go to another rhyme pattern and then go right back to that rhyme pattern, try to make entendres out of it and double meanings.”

Brooks continued, saying:

“I really like double meanings in rap as well, and making people think in different aspects in hip hop as well.”

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship



| Aug 4 at 8PM ET

Watch Live on Prime Can Jarred Brooks claim a second throne when he challenges flyweight submission grappling king Mikey Musumeci at ONE Fight Night 13 on @primevideo? #ONEFightNight13 | Aug 4 at 8PM ETWatch Live on Prime pic.twitter.com/hSdPqLSuVz

As much as Jarred Brooks loves to write, he’ll put down the pen and paper and focus on getting the job done against perhaps the greatest submission grappler in the world today.

Mikey Musumeci enters the bout undefeated in grappling bouts under the ONE banner, including wins over Combat Sambo world champion Gantamur Bayanduuren and IBJJF world champion Osamah Almarwai in his last two outings. Next, he will look to add another reigning ONE world champion to his resume.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 13 live and for free in U.S. primetime on August 4.