Jarred Brooks envisions how submission grappling match with Mikey Musumeci will play out

Jarred Brooks made a bold prediction for his impending submission grappling superfight with five-time IBJJF world champion Mikey Musumeci.

‘The Monkey God’ will look to add another ONE world title to his collection on August 4, eight months removed from his impressive victory over Joshua Pacio to capture the ONE strawweight world championship.

ONE Fight Night 13 will feature a can’t-miss co-main event as Jarred Brooks challenges Mikey Musumeci for the promotion’s flyweight submission grappling world title. If ‘The Monkey God’ leaves the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium with Musumeci’s belt wrapped around his waist, he will make history, becoming the first fighter in ONE history to hold titles in both submission grappling and mixed martial arts.

As for how Brooks sees things going in the highly anticipated clash, the strawweight world titleholder suggested that he could close out the contest fairly early whilst speaking to ONE Championship:

“I think that I get it done in the first, you know, 15 seconds,” Brooks said. “Or if it goes the full route, I think that we're just going to be learning to play back and forth, man. He's just super slick. The dude doesn't get really submitted. So the only way I see myself submitting him is getting something quick, and my speed and my agility, and athleticism is going to play a big factor in this.”

| Aug 4 at 8PM ET

Can Jarred Brooks claim a second throne when he challenges flyweight submission grappling king Mikey Musumeci at ONE Fight Night 13 on @primevideo? #ONEFightNight13 | Aug 4 at 8PM ET

Mikey Musumeci and Jarred Brooks will go into the bout with identical 4-0 records under the ONE banner, meaning one of them will suffer their first career loss inside the circle.

Musumeci will also step into the contest with two very impressive world title defenses, scoring wins over Combat Sambo world champion Gantumur Bayanduuren and IBJJF world champion Osamah Almarwai. Will ‘Darth Rigatoni add another world champion to his resume on August 5?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 13 live and for free in U.S. primetime on August 4.