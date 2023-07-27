Jarred Brooks fearless ahead of ONE Fight Night 13: “Nobody can face me and get out of there a winner”

Jarred Brooks is on another world title quest and confident of delivering on it.

‘The Monkey God’ will challenge ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci on August 4 at ONE Fight Night 13 on Prime Video in Bangkok.

The 30-year-old Brooks will try to add the grappling gold to the strawweight world title that is already in his possession.

The champion-versus-champion title showdown is set to take place at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and is available live and for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Heading into the all-American clash, Jarred Brooks has made his mission clear – to come out the contest victorious.

He told ONE Championship in an interview:

“I’m a strawweight, but I put my balls on the line every time. And it doesn't matter who it is or who it's up against. I'm going to show the whole world that nobody can face me and get out of there a winner.”

Jarred Brooks became the ONE strawweight world champion in his last fight in December in Manila, taking the title from longtime division king Joshua Pacio of the Philippines by unanimous decision.

It was his fourth straight victory since making his promotional debut in 2021.

At ONE Fight Night 13, ‘The Monkey God’ is moving up in weight in his push to become part of an elite group of two-sport ONE world champions.

Mikey Musumeci, 27, meanwhile, is looking to retain his world title, which he has successfully defended twice previously.

His most recent defense came back in May in the United States, where he stopped Yemeni challenger Osamah Almarwai by submission through a rear-naked choke.