Jarred Brooks hails Joshua Pacio the best in the strawweight division’s top-five

Reigning ONE strawweight world champion Jarred Brooks believes Joshua Pacio is the absolute best contender in the division.

‘The Monkey God’ has had a first-hand look at Pacio’s skills, having shared the Circle with him for 25 grueling minutes at ONE 164 in December. On that night, Jarred Brooks scored a unanimous decision victory and left Manilla with the strawweight title around his waist.

Since then, Brooks is yet to defend his 26 pounds of gold, but if ‘The Monkey God’ gets his way, he’ll run it back with Joshua Pacio one more time.

Speaking about his former opponent's skill set, Brooks was nothing short of complimentary:

“Pacio was the best in the division though. I think that he's got his wrestling down pat, his striking has always been good, he's always knocked people out. I think that me and Pacio at the end of the day would be a better look for the strawweight division.”

Before Jarred Brooks and Joshua Pacio potentially run back their late 2022 clash, ‘The Monkey God’ will attempt to add another ONE world title to his collection when he challenges reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci at ONE Fight Night 13.

Their highly anticipated showdown will go down on August 4 when ONE Championship returns to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok. Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 13 live and for free in the U.S.

