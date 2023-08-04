Jarred Brooks keeping plans a secret to prevent Mikey Musumeci from spying on his tactics

‘The Monkey God’ Jarred Brooks has a few tricks up his sleeve for Mikey Musumeci when the two steps inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on Friday night for a co-main event showdown.

Musumeci will look to defend his ONE flyweight submission grappling world title for the third time, but his opponent this time around will be unlike any that he has matched up with before. His opponent, like him, is a reigning ONE world champion and presents a very credible threat to Musumeci’s perfect run under the ONE Championship banner thus far.

With only hours remaining until they step into the ring for a can’t-miss clash, Jarred Brooks sat down with the South China Morning Post to give a little bit of insight into his game plan going into Friday night’s highly anticipated submission superfight.

“We'll see it. We'll see. We'll see what happens. I have my own game plan,” Brooks said. “I'm not going to put it out there because I already know he's kind of like me. He likes to study his opponents. He likes to spy pretty much on his opponents and he's going to watch this interview.”

Brooks continued, saying:

“So there's going to be a couple of surprises up my sleeve even though I'm not wearing any right now. But there's going to be some surprises.”

See the interview below:

Jarred Brooks rolls into the Mecca of Muay Thai with an undefeated record in ONE, but never before has he competed in a submission grappling match with a BJJ practitioner as decorated as Mikey Musumeci.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 13 live and for free in U.S. primetime on August 4.