Jarred Brooks learned a lesson in humility after "unlucky" ending to Joshua Pacio rematch

Jarred Brooks said he learned his lesson in humility after having an “unlucky” ending in his rematch to longtime rival Joshua Pacio.

The American superstar was disqualified from his main card world title bout at ONE 166: Qatar for inadvertently spiking Pacio’s head against the canvas as he went for the body slam.

As a result of the impact, the Filipino challenger was knocked out unconscious in the first round, giving Brooks his first loss by disqualification.

Under the Global Mixed Martial Arts Rule Set, body slams to the head, neck, or spine aren’t allowed. So Pacio, by default, was announced as the new ONE strawweight MMA world champion.

Reflecting upon the crazy events that took place on March 1, Jarred Brooks told The MMA Superfan:

“I definitely learned from that lesson. You got to move on quick in life. That’s a big thing that my dad and mom taught me. Obstacles come your way. I’ve had a pretty unlucky career as far as my losses go. It’s pretty crazy. Every time, it’s God showing me that I need to be more humble.”

Jarred Brooks has had a lot of success inside and outside the circle. He loves breaking his opponents by playing mind games and finishes them off with his expert wrestling. ONE 166 was certainly an “unlucky” event for ‘The Monkey God'.

Jarred Brooks wants to resume rematch with Joshua Pacio this summer and then Demetrious Johnson soon after

Despite feeling bad about what happened to Joshua Pacio, Jarred Brooks doesn’t want to postpone their rematch longer than it needs to.

At the moment, Pacio is expected to make a full recovery after landing on his neck in his last fight. But as soon as he’s recovered, Brooks will be ready to jump inside the ring with Pacio at the first opportunity.

On Instagram, ‘The Monkey God’ started the conversation of a rematch with the following post:

"I want @joshuapacio in August if he is ready to go! and then Mighty Mouse 🐭 in November what do you say boys??