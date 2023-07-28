Jarred Brooks ‘looking forward’ to Mansur Malachiev’s rise in ONE Championship

Jarred Brooks may be focused on his preparations for Mikey Musumeci, but the ONE strawweight world champion hasn’t lost sight of who he wants to draw next when he switches back to MMA.

The strawweight king has already taken out some of the best fighters in the 125-pound division, and he’s eager to see more names rise in the rankings for an eventual date against him.

One martial artist on his radar lately is Russian newcomer Mansur Malachiev.

The undefeated Dagestani athlete made a statement in his promotional debut versus in-form Jeremy Miado at ONE Fight Night 11 this past June. He secured a first-round submission win over the Filipino firecracker inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

While there hasn’t been any confirmation on the Moscow-based athlete’s next fight, Jarred Brooks is keen to see the grappling maestro build a case for himself as a future world title contender.

In an interview with ONE Championship, ‘The Monkey God’ said:

“So you know, I'm looking forward to Mansur’s rise in ONE Championship.”

As a ground game specialist himself, the Mash Fight Team athlete knows what he can expect if the Russian superstar hits his stride and rises as the No.1-ranked athlete in the talent-jammed division. Brooks isn’t afraid of what Malachiev brings to the table, however.

The American fighter remains confident that his overall skill set and wrestling prowess will be enough to power him to a victory if the two cross paths in the future.

For now, though, ‘The Monkey God’ will be taking a short detour from his mission to challenge for Musumeci’s ONE flyweight submission grappling gold at ONE Fight Night 13 next Friday, August 4.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video membership can catch all the action live and for free on U.S. primetime.