Jarred Brooks on a mission to “to prove a lot of people wrong” in world title rematch against Joshua Pacio in Qatar

Jarred Brooks plans to silence the doubters and solidify himself as the best strawweight MMA fighter on the planet with an impressive performance in his upcoming fight.

In December 2022, Brooks faced Joshua Pacio for the ONE strawweight MMA world title in the ONE 164 main event. ‘The Monkey God’ was tested by the longtime world champion, but his grappling skills proved too much for ‘The Passion,’ leading to a unanimous decision win to reach his lifelong goal.

Since then, Brooks bid for a second world title when he challenged ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci. The ONE strawweight MMA world champion showcased a valiant effort before being submitted.

On March 1, ‘The Monkey God’ will return to action and potentially defend his throne for the first time in a rematch against Pacio. The top-tier strawweight fighters will meet inside Lusail Sports Arena for the ONE 166: Qatar co-main event.

Brooks recently had this to say about his upcoming fight in a message posted on Twitter:

“I want to go into this fight and prove a lot of people wrong and show all of you that I am the best fighter”

Following his loss against Jarred Brooks, Joshua Pacio went back to work and defeated Mansur Malachiev by unanimous decision. ‘The Passion’ now seeks revenge against Brooks to potentially begin a third reign as the ONE strawweight MMA king.

Jarred Brooks hopes to fight until he’s 40 years old

Jarred Brooks has established an impressive resume at 30 years old by becoming a ONE world champion. With that said, the American grappler is only getting started, as he plans to fight until 40. Brooks had this to say during an interview with FightWave:

“I want to fight until I'm 40 and I fight smart, but the the longer this gets when by the time I'm 35 I'm going to be knocking people the f*ck out because I understand what I'm capable of now.”

Jarred Brooks has plenty of goals under the ONE banner, including world titles in submission grappling and Muay Thai. First and foremost, ‘The Monkey God’ must get through the always dangerous Joshua Pacio in the ONE 166: Qatar co-main event.

Watch Brooks’ interview with FightWave below: