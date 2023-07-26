Jarred Brooks out to prove that he is ‘one of the best’ grapplers by defeating Mikey Musumeci

Jarred Brooks has already established his reputation as one of the best mixed martial artists in the world today, and he now wants to barge into submission grappling’s hallowed pantheon.

The reigning ONE strawweight world champion will try to do just that when he challenges Mikey Musumeci for the ONE flyweight submission grappling world title at ONE Fight Night 13.

This interesting matchup of styles goes down on August 4, US primetime, at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

Brooks is one of the most punishing MMA grapplers, but submission grappling is Musumeci’s domain and the strawweight king is well aware of that fact. Posting on his Instagram stories, Brooks said he’s determined to conquer a new sport and against a man considered one of the best to ever do it.

"All you guys have seen is MMA grappling out of me, and I'm one of the best at that. So, when it comes down to submission grappling, I'm going to prove to you guys that I'm one of the best as well in my first submission grappling match.”

Brooks is a decorated amateur wrestler and he used that background to wreak havoc in his professional MMA career. ‘The Monkey God’ is a perfect 4-0 in ONE Championship with two submission wins under his belt.

Musumeci, however, is a true master of the submission arts. ‘Darth Rigatoni’ was already a five-time Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion even before he made his ONE Championship debut.

Since arriving in ONE Championship in April 2022, Musumeci racked up a 4-0 record and became the inaugural ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion in just his second fight in the promotion.

He scored a dominant unanimous decision win over Cleber Sousa for the gold at ONE on Prime Video 2. He’s since defended the belt against Gantumur Bayanduuren and Osamah Almarwai.

ONE Fight Night 13, just like all of ONE Championship’s Amazon cards, is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.