Jarred Brooks ready to go and ‘beat the best of all time’ in Mikey Musumeci

‘The Monkey God’ Jarred Brooks is ready to silence the crowd when he beats “the best of all time” in Mikey Musumeci this Friday at ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian.

The MMA superstar didn’t hesitate to say ‘yes’ when ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong and the match makers approached him about a potential matchup with Musumeci three weeks ago.

According to Brooks, there’s not a lot of opportunities out there to become a rare two-sport world champion. And if the CEO of the largest sports organizations in the world is willing to give you that chance, it would be stupid on his part not to follow through with it, even on short notice.

Speaking to SCMP MMA this week, Brooks said:

“I called, it doesn't matter. Six months, three weeks, two days. A role is a role and I'm ready to go out there and beat the best of all time, which is Mikey Musumeci.”

Despite having an immense task ahead of him, Jarred Brooks is adamant about getting the win. He’s studied Musumeci long enough to note some of his strengths and weaknesses, but more importantly, he also understands the intimidation factor he presents to the champion - which he will use to his advantage.

The former Indiana State Wrestling Champion is a consistent submission specialist himself, having earned eight finishes in MMA, including quick tap outs against ONE Championship stars Lito Adiwang and Bokang Masunyane.

As Brooks mentioned before, his speed, stamina, and athleticism will all play a part in getting this victory.

ONE Fight Night 13 goes down this Friday, August 4 at iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Thailand. North American fans can stream the live event for free with an Amazon Prime Video subscription.