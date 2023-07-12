Jarred Brooks ‘ready and prepared’ for anybody in the strawweight division

After his rapid rise through the strawweight division in ONE Championship, Jarred Brooks has had some time to recover in the sidelines before weighing up his next move.

The reigning ONE strawweight world champion isn’t 100 percent sure where his next challenge is going to come from but he is ready for whatever it is.

Having debuted with the promotion back in November of 2021, it took ‘The Monkey God’ just over a year to climb to the mountain top.

Taking out three top contenders in a row with wins over Lito Adiwang, Hiroba Minowa and Bokang Masunyane, Brooks then targeted the division’s champion, Joshua Pacio.

Following a drawn out build-up to their eventual meeting at ONE 164 in December, the 30-year-old proved on the night that he could back up everything that he had said.

Having convincingly defeated the champion and become the king of the division, Jarred Brooks has had some time to sit on his throne and now he is ready to defend it against any and all comers in ONE Championship.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post on YouTube, the strawweight champ spoke about where he is at right now and what he wants going forward:

“Yeah, you know, I’m ready and prepared for anybody in the strawweight division right now. So, even give me a camp right? So if you’re trying to fight me in the fall yeah, I’ve been ready since probably May.”

Watch the full interview below:

Whether it’s an entirely new challenge next time out a potential rematch with the former champion Pacio, Brooks has made it clear that he is ready to prove once again that he is the best strawweight in the division.

Poll : 0 votes