Jarred Brooks reveals he was ready to replace someone at ONE Fight Night 10: “I hope somebody f*cking pulls out”

‘The Monkey God’ Jarred Brooks is the type of fighter who will fight anyone, anywhere and anytime.

This week, the ONE strawweight MMA world champion revealed to SCMP MMA that he was prepared to fight on the historic ONE Fight Night 10 card in Denver, if anyone decided to pull out at the last minute.

The eventful card featured some of the most talented and badass fighters from America like ‘Mighty Mouse’ Demetrious Johnson, ‘Super Sage’ Northcutt, and Aung La N Sang.

Although it wasn’t Brooks’ time to fight on the homeland, he’s always mentally and physically prepared to answer a potential call.

He told SCMP MMA:

“That was like six months ago, when I was at the ONE Championship event in Denver, I was just like, ‘Dude, I hope somebody f*cking pulls out.’ Like, literally, I came there a day before, just to make sure that if there was a weigh in and I would make the weigh in and there would be a fight. And I was training for that, as well. I've been training this whole time, right?”

Watch the full interview below:

Brooks, 30, most recently fought ONE fylweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci at ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs Grigorian, for a chance to become a rare two-sport world champion.

For Musumeci, it was his fifth appearance and third successful world title defense, after having tapped out his fellow American by submission. For Brooks, it was an opportunity to put his wrestling skills to the test against the very best in the world, which he enjoyed doing profusely.

Prior to that, he fought and battled five hard rounds against former strawweight king Joshua Pacio to capture the 125-pound world title. It was a phenomenal world title fight that only brought the best of both worlds, but Brooks turned out to be the better man, outpacing and outstriking the Filipino stalwart from start to end.

Now, fans await his next fight announcement with great anticipation. Will he defend his belt against Pacio or will he meet ONE flyweight MMA world champion ‘Mighty Mouse’ Demetrious Johnson at 135 pounds?