Jarred Brooks’s solution to dealing with Superlek’s ‘crazy kicks’: “Take him down and smash his face in”

Upon his arrival in ONE Championship, it was clear that Jarred Brooks was going to kick up some dust with his time on the mic.

Never afraid to call his shot, talk down on his opponents or name the next challenge that he is in pursuit of, ‘The Monkey God’ has been ruffling feathers since he first stepped inside the Circle.

That being said, there is also no denying that he has backed up a lot of what he has said.

Undefeated in the strawweight MMA division, Brooks has taken out multiple top contenders including former world champion, Joshua Pacio, on his way to becoming the world champion.

With limited options at strawweight for him, the American has been looking elsewhere for new challenges that excite and motivate him, as proven by his last contest.

At ONE Fight Night 13, he stepped out of his comfort zone and into the fire by challenging Mikey Musumeci for the ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion.

Coming up short against one of the best grapplers in the world is not what you would call a setback and after putting himself on the firing line, he is hoping that someone will repay the favour.

Looking to welcome one of the many martial artists that have expressed an interest in MMA to his world, ‘The Monkey God’ is keen to test his skill set against a specialist.

In an interview with ONE Championship, he specifically namedropped Superlek Kiatmoo9, the ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion, multiple times.

Speaking about the dangers that the man they call ‘The Kicking Machine’ brings to the table, a challenge like that would motivate someone like Jarred Brooks to really make a statement:

“I’m a huge fan of Superlek, too. It would be an honor to go against him. He has crazy kicks, but if he tries to kick me, I promise you I’m gonna take him down and I’m gonna smash his face in.”

Though Superlek might not be the fight that he gets, there are plenty of options for mixed rules fights under the ONE Championship banner for Brooks.

