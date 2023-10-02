Jarred Brooks says it was ‘a huge relief’ knowing he could nullify Mikey Musumeci’s ground game 

Since winning the ONE strawweight world championship off the back of his dominant win streak, Jarred Brooks hasn’t had a contender to defend the belt against.

While that could possibly change if top contenders Mansur Malachiev and Joshua Pacio put in a dominant showing at ONE Fight Night 15, Brooks has still kept himself busy while he can.

As the division waits to produce his first challenger, ‘The Monkey God’ looked to challenge himself outside of his comfort zone. At ONE Fight Night 13 at the start of August, Brooks faced Mikey Musumeci for the ONE flyweight submission grappling world championship.

Putting his grappling skills to the test, he came into the contest as a huge underdog, which is expected when you’re going up against ‘Darth Rigatoni’ in his field.

Though he may have been submitted late on by one of the best grapplers in the world today, the strawweight champ was able to take some lessons and positives from the experience.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Jarred Brooks said that he was motivated and encouraged by the success that he had in the matchup right until Musumeci was able to find the submission.

Having tested himself against one of the best in the world, the strawweight MMA champ gained confidence from the experience over anything else:

“So going against Mikey and feeling that it's just a huge relief knowing that I can go get somebody like him and nullify his jiu-jitsu game. If I was to punch him, yeah, he would have gotten knocked out.”

Watch the full interview below:

Mikey Musumeci will also be in action at ONE Fight Night 15 on October 6 as he takes on combat sports legend Shinya Aoki in an openweight submission grappling contest.

The entire card will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

