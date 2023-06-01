Jarred Brooks says footwork will be key for Mansur Malachiev to slice Jeremy Miado’s striking

At ONE Fight Night 11, Mansur Malachiev has a huge opportunity on his hands.

Stepping inside the circle for his ONE Championship debut on June 9, the undefeated Russian prospect comes into the promotion with bags of potential.

At the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, he has the chance to shake up the entire strawweight division by taking out one of the top contenders and shuffling himself right to the front of the pack.

Malachiev will face off against Filipino contender Jeremy Miado who is currently riding a four-fight win streak, with all of them coming by way of finish.

Having taken out fellow contenders like Lito Adiwang and Danial Williams, Miado is just one fight away from the dream that he has been chasing, and he isn't afraid to put that all on the line on June 9.

With the opportunity to take all of his opponent’s momentum for himself, the Russian could earn himself a shot at strawweight world champion Jarred Brooks with just one fight under the ONE banner.

Looking at this fight with his next potential title challenger emerging from it, there’s no doubt that the American divisional champion will have his target locked on this fight.

In an interview with ONE Championship, ‘The Monkey God’ Brooks gave his thoughts on the matchup and how Mansur Malachiev can exploit Jeremy Miado’s game:

“If you’re a straight-on fighter, you’re [going to have a hard time]. But if you have angles, then yeah, you can do a lot of things to Jeremy Miado.”

Fans in North America with an Amazon Prime subscription can tune in for free when ONE Fight Night 11 broadcasts live on June 9.

Poll : 0 votes