Jarred Brooks says he’ll be ‘a slippery little snake’ and ‘slide’ into title fight against Demetrious Johnson

ONE strawweight world champion Jarred Brooks has walked the talk throughout his time at ONE Championship, and the American upstart feels like he can carry his persona in another division as he eyes a cheeky bid for a second world title.

Since claiming the strawweight gold from Filipino firecracker Joshua Pacio in the main event of ONE 164 in December last year, the Mash Fight Team representative has been hinting at a chance to go up against Demetrious Johnson for the GOATs flyweight world title.

And a recent turn of events has further motivated him to turn that goal into reality.

In an interview with South China Morning Post, Jarred Brooks revealed that he would have no issues attempting to gain two-division status.

‘The Monkey God’ said:

“I’ll slide right in there like a slippery little snake.”

His response comes after news about Kairat Akhetmov’s ban due to a positive drug check during an out-of-competition test on May 15.

The No.2-ranked Kazakhstan superstar earned himself a shot at Johnson’s flyweight world title following his win over Reece McLaren at ONE Fight Night 10.

However, the possibility of that happening for the 35-year-old has been reduced as he will reportedly serve a six-month suspension from competition.

While other contenders like Jarred Brooks will want to step up and challenge Johnson, the match can only happen once ‘Mighty Mouse’ decides whether or not he wants to continue his reign at the top of the MMA mountain.

But if the ONE matchmakers plan to put together a far more memorable and feisty contest, Brooks-Johnson should be at the top of their list for obvious reasons.

