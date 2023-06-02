Jarred Brooks says he’ll beat Jeremy Miado the same way he did against Joshua Pacio

ONE strawweight world champion Jarred Brooks believes Filipino fighter Jeremy Miado will suffer the same fate as former division king Joshua Pacio, if they collide down the line.

‘The Monkey God’ shared this in a recent interview with ONE Championship, where he gave his thoughts, among other things, on Jeremy Miado, who is currently among the hot-streaking fighters in the division.

The 30-year-old American champion said:

“While [Miado] has a fast jab, I have fast counters as well. If you didn’t see that against Joshua Pacio, anytime that he tried to throw something on me, I hit him two to three times.”

Jarred Brooks seized the ONE strawweight world title in his last fight back in December, displaying a formidable mix of striking and grappling to defeat Pacio by unanimous decision.

He is now surveying the field for possible challengers for the title, including ‘The Jaguar’ Miado, 30, who is set to see action next week at ONE Fight Night 11 on Prime Video in Bangkok.

The Marrok Force standout will take on elite wrestler Mansur Malachiev in a strawweight clash, part of the 10-fight event taking place on June 9 at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Jeremy Miado is looking to sustain the momentum he has generated after winning his last four fights in his continued push to climb the summit of the strawweight class.

Looking to frustrate him is ONE Championship newcomer Mansur Malachiev, who is an undefeated fighter from the talent-rich Russian region of Dagestan.

ONE Fight Night 11 is available free for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

