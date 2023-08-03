Jarred Brooks says he’ll be hunting for a submission versus Mikey Musumeci: “I’m going for this guy’s head”

Jarred Brooks knows he has more than just a mountain to climb when he takes on Mikey Musumeci at ONE Fight Night 13 this Friday, August 4.

However, that hasn’t dented his confidence in gaining a tap from the ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post two days before his contest, the strawweight MMA world champion shared his plan for a grand finish.

Jarred Brooks said:

“All I gotta make sure is make sure that my knee gets above that line. If my knee is out, then I'm fine. I'm going for this guy's head. It's going to be a leg versus head contest.”

Watch the interview here:

‘The Monkey God’s’ grappling prowess may have pushed him onto an unbeaten run inside the circle, alongside a couple of submission wins. However, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ is a different ball game altogether.

The multi-time Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion would be comfortable wherever the fight goes. Besides, he knows that the challenger will be desperate to counter what he displays on the canvas.

Having flourished under the promotion’s global submission grappling ruleset, owning a 4-0 run, Musumeci is the favorite of the two heading into this clash. But if Jarred Brooks can back his talk again, there could be a new two-sport world champion on the ONE Championship roster.

ONE Fight Night 13 will be available live and free to active Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America in U.S. primetime this Friday, August 4.