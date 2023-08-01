Jarred Brooks says he’s ‘never been more motivated’ to win with ONE Fight Night 13 inching near

At ONE Fight Night 13, Jarred Brooks will step inside the circle with the odds stacked against him for the very first time.

As the reigning ONE strawweight MMA world champion, the American has dominated all of his opponents under the ONE banner, securing a unanimous decision win over Joshua Pacio at ONE 164 to win the title.

On Friday, August 4, he will step outside of his comfort zone to try and become a two-sport world champion by facing Mikey Musumeci.

With the ONE flyweight submission grappling world championship on the line, this will be a whole different ball game for Brooks, especially against a guy like ‘Darth Rigatoni'.

Regarded as one of the best jiu-jitsu competitors on the planet, Musumeci hasn’t come across a style inside the circle that he hasn’t been able to solve.

In this contest, Brooks will look to offer the champ something new with his aggressive grappling style that he has been so effective within MMA.

On his Instagram profile, Jarred Brooks posted a hype video and message ahead of the fight. "The Monkey God" is well prepared to shock the world by defeating ‘Darth Rigatoni’ at Lumpinee.

“I HAVE NEVER BEEN MORE MOTIVATED TO DEFEAT SOMEONE ! IN THIS WORLD TITLE GRAPPLING MATCH,OF COURSE THE ODDS ARE NOT IN THE FAVOR OF ME ON PAPER , BUT IN MY MIND, NOONE IS BEATING ME , NOBODY! WATCH AUGUST 4th 8pm ON PRIME VIDEO #onefightnight13”

ONE Fight Night 13 will air live and free via Prime Video for active North American subscribers on U.S. primetime this Friday, August 4.