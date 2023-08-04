Jarred Brooks says it’s his destiny to beat Mikey Musumeci for submission grappling gold

Since arriving in ONE Championship, Jarred Brooks has called his shots perfectly.

After having a go at most of the top strawweight MMA contenders on social media and interviews, ‘The Monkey God’ backed up his words when he stepped against them inside the circle.

With a four-fight win streak, ‘The Monkey God’ made his way through the strawweight elite before dethroning Joshua Pacio at ONE 164 last December to become the reigning world champion.

Having cleared out some of the top names in the division already, Brooks then turned his attention to finding a new challenge under the ONE banner.

Finding it at ONE Fight Night 13, the strawweight divisional king will look to become a two-sport world champion when he challenges Mikey Musumeci for the ONE flyweight submission grappling world championship.

On August 4 at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, Brooks knows that he is stepping into his opponent’s world. Despite that, he is still incredibly confident.

Once again, ‘The Monkey God’ has stated that he is in the right place at the right time and he hasn’t been wrong yet. Hoping to use his aggressive grappling style to take the fight to the champion, it’ll take a huge effort to dethrone a champion like Musumeci.

Brooks isn’t the kind of competitor that is intimidated by a challenge, though.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post on YouTube, Jarred Brooks spoke about how the stars have aligned perfectly for this golden opportunity.

He said:

“God puts me in places and positions for a reason and I'm here for a reason. And I'm here to beat Mikey Musumeci.”

Watch the full interview below:

ONE Fight Night 13 will be available live and free for North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription in U.S. primetime this Friday, August 4.