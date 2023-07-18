Jarred Brooks says Mansur Malachiev is a ‘lower class version’ of himself

ONE strawweight world champion ‘The Monkey God’ Jarred Brooks has surveyed the landscape in the division he reigns over, and has identified no legitimate threat to his divisional reign.

Brooks has beaten most of the strawweight elite, including three of the fighters in the top five. But many fans and observers however, have singled out No.5-ranked Russian standout Mansur Malachiev as the likely next contender to his throne.

‘The Monkey God’, ever so confident, brushed off Malachiev’s threat and said there’s really nothing to worry about. In a recent interview with South China Morning Post, Brooks belittled Malachiev’s skills.

The 30-year-old Warsaw, Indiana native said:

“He’s a f*cking stiff zombie Russian, that’s all he is. He comes in, walks in like a f*cking zombie, very easy target. He tries to shoot in every time. He’s a lower class version of me.”

Catch the full interview below:

Brooks is riding a wave of confidence on an unprecedented run of dominance in one of the most competitive divisions in the promotion. And because he has the 26-pound golden belt around his waist, the king can do whatever the king wants.

That being said, Mansur Malachiev is certainly not a zombie, as Brooks would suggest. The 32-year-old Russian standout and current No.5-ranked strawweight is one of the most dangerous strawweights in the world, and is undefeated with an 11-0 professional record.

Is Malachiev next in line for a shot at the strawweight belt? Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for all the news and updates.

Meanwhile, Brooks is already scheduled to return to action. ‘The Monkey God’ will challenge reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion ‘Darth Rigatoni’ Mikey Musumeci for his ONE world title at ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian on Prime Video.

The event will be broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, August 4.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.