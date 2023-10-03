Jarred Brooks says Mansur Malachiev must impose his wrestling pedigree to upset Joshua Pacio

Reigning ONE strawweight world champion ‘The Monkey God’ Jarred Brooks believes Mansur Malachiev will have to lean on his wrestling skills to come out on top against Joshua Pacio this Friday night at ONE Fight Night 15.

After scoring a big first-round submission against Jeremy Miado in June, Mansur Malachiev will make his return to the Circle inside Bangkok’s legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium for a clash with former ONE world titleholder Joshua Pacio. Riding an 11-fight unbeaten streak, Malachiev will face his toughest test to date, but if he can secure another highlight-reel victory against Pacio, he could find himself in pole position for a strawweight title opportunity.

Keeping an eye on the competition, Jarred Brooks shared his thoughts on the upcoming clash of top-five contenders and laid out Malachiev’s biggest key to victory against Joshua Pacio.

“It could go two different ways. Mansur, he does have a fast shot and he’s long, so he probably has that tendon strength,” Brooks told the South China Morning Post. “If he does get Joshua down to the ground, which is pretty hard. I did get Joshua down to the ground but it’s a little bit easier, going round by round, taking people down in the first and taking them down in the fourth.

“It gets a little bit easier in the end. So if it goes to the third round, I feel like Mansur could take him down and see where things go from there. But Joshua is really really savvy on his defense and things he’s prepared on.”

Joshua Pacio will be looking to bounce back after losing the strawweight title to Jarred Brooks at ONE 164 in December. Prior to the loss, ‘The Passion’ was a winner in eight of his last nine outings.

Will we ‘The Passion’ jump back into the win column, or will Mansur Malachiev continue his march toward his first ONE world title shot?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 15 live and for free in U.S. primetime on October 6.

