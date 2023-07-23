Jarred Brooks says Mansur Malachiev used Jeremy Miado’s ‘Achilles’ Heel’ against him

‘The Monkey God’ Jarred Brooks believes undefeated Russian prospect Mansur Malachiev did an excellent job of exposing Jeremy Miado’s deficiencies in their ONE Fight Night 11 clash. However, Brooks was not overly impressed with Malachiev’s overall performance.

Malachiev made his ONE Championship debut in June and delivered a memorable performance, scoring a first-round submission against division mainstay Jeremy Miado.

The victory immediately thrust Malachiev into the strawweight division’s top five, potentially setting the stage for a showdown with reigning ONE world champion Jarred Brooks in the future.

Speaking with the South China Morning Post, ‘The Monkey God’ commended Masure Malachiev for securing a win over Miado but was less than impressed with the Russian’s overall performance.

“Miado is a hard test, don’t get me wrong, but he used Miado’s Achilles’ Heel against him,” Brooks said. “It was a smart way of approaching the fight, but I was not impressed by how Mansur did in that first round.”

Before Jarred Brooks worries about a potential meeting with Mansur Malachiev, ‘The Monkey God’ will focus on his opportunity to become a two-division ONE world champion next month.

On August 4, Brooks will make his return to the ring for a highly anticipated co-main event matchup with reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci.

If Brooks manages to leave the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium with the submission title, he will make history, becoming the first man to hold an MMA and a submission grappling world title under the ONE banner simultaneously.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 13 live and for free in U.S. primetime on August 4.