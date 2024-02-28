Jarred Brooks says "spectacular" finish over Joshua Pacio will prove why he’s "the best in the world"

ONE strawweight MMA world champion Jarred Brooks is gunning for an amazing finish against Filipino rival Joshua Pacio in their slated title rematch this week to prove that he is the best at what he does.

‘The Monkey God’ will make his first defense of his world title against ‘The Passion’ at ONE 166: Qatar on March 1. He is out to make it two wins in a row against Pacio, from whom he took the belt by unanimous decision in their first title showdown in December 2022.

While satisfied with the way he defeated the Lions Nation MMA standout the first time around, the Indiana native seeks to top it at ONE 166 and further highlight his champion status.

Brooks told the South China Morning Post in an interview:

“I think that finishes are what's going to get my name out there and I plan on finishing Joshua Pacio in spectacular fashion to show Chatri [Sityodtong] and ONE Championship, and the world that I’m the best in the world.”

Watch the interview below:

Brooks-Pacio II is one of three title rematches on hand for ONE 166, which is the promotion's first-ever live on-ground event in Qatar. The card will take place at the Lusail Sports Arena and is available to Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America live and for free on Friday, March 1.

Jarred Brooks confident in beating Joshua Pacio again at ONE 166

Jarred Brooks is expecting a tougher challenge from Joshua Pacio in their title rematch at ONE 166: Qatar on March 1 but is nonetheless confident of emerging on top once again.

The two top strawweight fighters battle in a do-over of their first encounter in 2022, when the American champion edged the Filipino fighter by unanimous decision to become the new ONE strawweight MMA world champion.

In the lead-up to the rematch, Jarred Brooks said he has his opponent read and that he knows how to beat Pacio again. He told The MMA Superfan in an interview:

“Now it's like I know how to beat you. I already know what you're gonna be trying to focus on, on how to beat me right? So I've been working on that for a year and months, you don't know what's going to be coming out of the woodwork.”

Watch the interview below:

Jarred Brooks is looking to get back to the win column at ONE 166 after falling short in his bid to become a two-sport world champion, when he lost to ONE flyweight submission grappling king Mikey Musumeci in August in their all-champion title clash.

For his part, Pacio is out to make it two wins in a row following his unanimous decision victory over Russian Mansur Malachiev in October.