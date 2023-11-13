Jarred Brooks says Superlek’s ‘cauliflower ears’ is a dead giveaway that he’s ‘probably thinking about mixed martial arts’

Since signing with ONE Championship, Jarred Brooks has established himself as a serious threat in the lower weight classes in MMA.

Undefeated inside the Circle, the American has been on a tear from his very first fight with the promotion, all the way up to strawweight gold.

By defeating Joshua Pacio last year to become the ONE strawweight world champion, Brooks has proven both the level he is currently at and his willingness to seek out the biggest challenges.

‘The Monkey God’ may talk a big game but that doesn’t mean he’s afraid to put his money where his mouth is when he’s calling out opponents.

This confidence to put himself into the firing line led him to challenge Mikey Musumeci for the ONE flyweight submission grappling world championship at ONE Fight Night 13.

Though he may have come up short in becoming a two sport champion under the ONE banner, it hasn’t deterred Brooks from naming the competitors that he hopes to share the stage with.

While he is happy to jump out of his comfort zone and test his skills against specialists, there are plenty of fighters outside of MMA that could be looking to compete in a new ruleset.

Several high profile names on the roster have spoken about competing in MMA in the near future and Jarred Brooks is happy to welcome them to his world.

In an interview with ONE Championship, the strawweight champ spoke about elite fighters from other disciplines trying their hand at MMA and how he believes ‘the Kicking Machine’ has already been making the first steps behind closed doors:

“I see Superlek has cauliflower ears, stuff like that. I’m very observant. I already know he’s done some rolling. He’s probably thinking about mixed martial arts.”

Though he hasn’t spoken about it publicly, no one can deny that watching the ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion crossover would be a huge event regardless of the opponent.

