Jarred Brooks says he could take Anatoly Malykhin down if they fought

Since arriving in ONE Championship, ONE strawweight world champion Jarred Brooks has not been afraid to call his shots.

Making it clear that he hadn’t arrived in the promotion to make up the numbers at strawweight, Brooks went straight to the top with a run of stellar performances against the top contenders.

Defeating Joshua Pacio at ONE 164 at the end of the last year, ‘The Monkey God’ has continued to call for more challenges since becoming the world champion.

Prior to the announcement that he will test himself against ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci on Friday, August 4, at ONE Fight Night 13, Brooks made his intentions clear during an interview with the South China Morning Post.

Calling out everybody from ONE flyweight world champion Demetrious Johnson to undefeated Russian double champ Anatoly Malykhin, Jarred Brooks showed how confident he is by making a bold claim.

He pointed out:

“I’ll hit a bunch of low singles on Anatoly. He’d be like trying to hammer fist me all the time and I’ll just single leg.”

So far, no one has been able to threaten Malykhin with their grappling due to the heavyweight and light heavyweight champion’s wrestling base.

Brooks begs to differ and he seems confident that he could take the Russian tank down if they ever met inside the circle.

Watch the full interview below:

While that battle is nothing but a mere dream, Brooks’ will have to ensure his grappling is at the very best level when he collides with Mikey Musumeci at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, next month.

ONE Fight Night 13 will air live and free for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.