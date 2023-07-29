Jarred Brooks has a simple message for ONE Championship’s strawweights: “Quit f****** around”

Reigning ONE strawweight world champion ‘The Monkey God’ Jarred Brooks rules the stacked ONE Championship strawweight division with an iron fist. The 30-year-old Warsaw, Indiana native has decimated every foe he’s ever stepped into the Circle with, and now holds the division’s most coveted prize.

But his work isn’t over. ‘The Monkey God’ says he’s just waiting for the next challenger to rise to the top and give him a good fight, to which he admits he’s a little frustrated his would-be opponents are just too quiet for his liking.

Brooks is a master at self promotion, and knows how to talk up a storm, and just wishes other strawweights would do the same.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Brooks sounded off on the rest of the division.

‘The Monkey God’ said:

“I like to build myself to where it creates a good matchup. It's just hard to do that when stuff happens, people aren't making weight. People aren't signing bout agreements, stuff like that. And if you guys are f****** around, it isn't fair to me. It isn't fair to my family, and it isn't fair to ONE Championship and the fans. Quit f****** around.”

That being said, there’s one man Brooks won’t talk any trash with, and that’s his next opponent.

ONE strawweight world champion ‘The Monkey God’ Jarred Brooks is set to challenge BJJ superstar ‘Darth Rigatoni’ Mikey Musumeci for the ONE flyweight submission grappling world title at ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, August 4th.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action, live and absolutely free, on Amazon Prime Video.

Stay tuned for all the news on ONE Fight Night 13 as we deliver updates straight from the source.