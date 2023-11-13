Jarred Brooks wants to ‘be that person’ to stop Demetrious Johnson’s winning run: “I’ve gotta put the sword in you”

Jarred Brooks has not been afraid to call his shots and make some bold predictions since his arrival at ONE Championship.

‘The Monkey God’s' approach, at times, may seem a bit too over the top to other competitors. However, the Mash Fight Team representative has backed all his words with some sensational performances on the global stage of ONE Championship.

Within the span of 12 months, the wrestling specialist took out ranked contenders before dethroning longtime king Joshua Pacio in the main event of ONE 164 to herald the start of a new reign.

With the ONE strawweight MMA world title safely tucked in his trophy cabinet, the Indiana native has explored other options in ONE recently. He took on Mikey Musumeci for the BJJ specialist's flyweight submission grappling crown at ONE Fight Night 13 this past August.

Next on his list is another clash that could be another opportunity for Jarred Brooks to show just why he’s one of the most revered athletes in the sport today.

The 30-year-old is keen to share the circle with none other than 15-time MMA world champion and reigning flyweight MMA king Demetrious Johnson.

Explaining his decision to call for a fight with ‘Mighty Mouse,’ Brooks told ONE Championship:

“I have nothing but love for DJ, but as far as us fighting, man, I’m here to kill you, bro. You’re literally the person I looked up to, and if I’ve gotta put the sword in you, I’ll be that person.”

If history is anything to go by, Jarred Brooks has what it takes to dish out another instant classic under the ONE banner.

However, Johnson’s years of experience and his elite all-around arsenal could spell danger for the ever-confident fighter should the two go head-to-head in the unforeseeable future.

