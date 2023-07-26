Jarred Brooks warns Mikey Musumeci: “I’m turning a jiu-jitsu match into a fight”

Jarred Brooks’ scheduled clash with Mikey Musumeci at ONE Fight Night 13 may be a submission grappling match, but ‘The Monkey God’ is going into it like he would any other fight.

Eight months removed from his ONE strawweight world title victory over Joshua Pacio at ONE 164, Jarred Brooks will attempt to add another 26 pounds of gold to his collection as he challenges Musumeci for the ONE flyweight submission grappling world championship.

With less than two weeks to go before their highly anticipated co-main event clash, ‘The Monkey God’ told ONE Championship that he has every intention of making this submission “match” into a fight.

“I'm not doing a jiu-jitsu match,” Brooks said. “He calls this a match. I'm fighting with this kid. I'm turning a jiu-jitsu match into a fight.”

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship



| Aug 4 at 8PM ET

Watch Live on Prime Can Mikey Musumeci deliver the same fate to Jarred Brooks when he defends the ONE Flyweight Submission Grappling World Championship on August 4 at ONE Fight Night 13 on @primevideo? #ONEFightNight13 | Aug 4 at 8PM ETWatch Live on Prime pic.twitter.com/qkB3XGiTC7

‘The Monkey God’ will step into the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium with an undefeated record of 4-0 under the ONE banner. Not only will he attempt to keep his ‘O’ intact, but Jarred Brooks could potentially make history at ONE Fight Night 13, becoming the first fighter in ONE history to simultaneously carry world titles in MMA and submission grappling.

Mikey Musumeci is prepared to do everything in his power to prevent that from happening. Riding an identical 4-0 record, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ has dispatched every man that has stepped in front of him with extreme prejudice thanks to his incredibly aggressive style of grappling.

Will Musumeci add another limb to his already impressive collection or will Jarred Brooks’ world-class wrestling be enough to get the job done inside the Mecca of Muay Thai?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 13 live and for free in U.S. primetime on August 4.