Jarred Brooks wouldn’t be surprised if Mikey Musumeci does well in MMA: “He is such a big name”

ONE strawweight MMA world champion Jarred Brooks believes Mikey Musumeci is a gifted martial artist who can excel in other forms of combat besides jiu-jitsu.

‘The Monkey God’, after all, already knows what it’s like to grapple the reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion and knows firsthand why he’s considered one of the best in the world at what he does.

‘Darth Rigatoni’ extended his pristine ONE record to 6-0 at ONE Fight Night 15 last weekend, when he submitted the iconic Shinya Aoki in their openweight showdown.

Musumeci even did it in style, tapping the creator of the ‘Aoki Lock’ with his own technique.

Given his unrivaled dominance in grappling matches, many wonder if Musumeci’s brilliance can transcend to mixed martial arts.

As far as Brooks is concerned, a genius like Musumeci has the talent and drive to thrive in MMA, if he does end up transitioning in the near future.

Brooks made this clear in a recent interview with the South China Morning Post:

“I mean, they could be meaning to put Mikey [Musumeci] in the mix, because he's [training] mixed martial arts and he is such a big name. So if he ends up being in the mix, and being a big name. [It’s good].”

Here’s the full interview:

Before submitting Aoki, Musumeci also did the same to Brooks at ONE Fight Night 13 last August, when he caught him with a textbook triangle choke/armbar combo.

‘The Monkey God’ has made it clear that the tables will be turned if Musumeci decides to go into his world.

We know Musumeci has been sharpening his Muay Thai skills and has been constantly teasing a potential MMA move. Only time will tell if the five-time IBJJF world champion will take that leap of faith.

