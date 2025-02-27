  • home icon
  Jason Herzog admits to Henry Cejudo through FaceTime he should have deducted a point for Song Yadong, fans react: "Taking the Jamahal Hill approach"

Jason Herzog admits to Henry Cejudo through FaceTime he should have deducted a point for Song Yadong, fans react: "Taking the Jamahal Hill approach"

By Duane Lucas Pascua
Modified Feb 27, 2025 00:40 GMT
Fans react (insert) to Jason Herzog (left) admitting to Henry Cejudo (right) that he should have taken a point away from Song Yadong after the eye poke.
Fans react (insert) to Jason Herzog (left) admitting to Henry Cejudo (right) that he should have taken a point away from Song Yadong after the eye poke. [Images courtesy: @henry_cejudo, @jasonherzogmma on Instagram and @mma_orbit on X]

Former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo is still pretty upset with the outcome of his fight with Song Yadong at UFC Seattle last weekend. After 'Triple C' suffered a nasty eye poke in the third round, he couldn't make it to the fourth as he admitted to not seeing anything on his left side.

Since the eye poke was ruled accidental and three rounds had already been completed, the referee decided to see the scorecards for a technical decision. Song was declared the winner via a unanimous decision, going 29-28 in two scorecards and 30-27 in the third.

To add salt to the wound, referee Jason Herzog just admitted that he should have deducted a point from Song for the eye poke. If he did, it would have been a technical majority draw. Cejudo was pointing out that after he was given time to recover from the eye poke and the fight was restarted, Song's fingers were still outstretched, which should have prompted a point deduction.

Herzog responded to Cejudo's criticism via Facetime, saying:

"I can't say that you're wrong. And when I watch it again I'm like, 'Yeah, he should have probably stopped it and taken a point there."

Check out their interaction below:

While Cejudo has a strong point here and Herzog backs it, fans aren't too pleased with 'Triple C' and his attitude towards the loss. @king_mmeh said:

"Henry taking the Jamahal Hill approach"
Meanwhile, @LaMarcAnthony said:

"Henry on his cope tour 😂😂"

Check out more comments below:

Fan comments. [Screenshots courtesy: @mma_orbit on X]
Fan comments. [Screenshots courtesy: @mma_orbit on X]

Henry Cejudo gets candid on repercussions of loss to Song Yadong at UFC Seattle

In an episode of the Pound 4 Pound podcast after UFC Seattle, an eye-patch-wearing Henry Cejudo opened up about the current state of his left eye and the severity of its damage. He also said that he more than just suffered a damaged eye after the loss, as his finances also got hit badly.

Cejudo said:

"I'm still seeing double. Even as I'm watching the fight right now on the screen, my eye is still not good. Luckily, I saw the ophthalmologist today and this is what she said, 'If that pinky would have hit you in the pupil, you would be blind.' I have a dent in my eye."
Cejudo added:

"That just cost me $150,000 right there. I've got kids. That is the prize money for me. It's not just a f*cking win. That's the same reason why I decided to go back, because when you can't, you can't. I apologize to everybody who I've ever doubted. It's not until it happens to you where you're just like, 'F*ck, dude.' Maybe it was time for me to eat some humble pie here."
Check out Henry Cejudo's comments below (9:44):

youtube-cover

